Matt McKeown (73) recently completed a charity walk and raised over £2,500 for Hill Croft School.

The Newtownabbey resident walked from Whiteabbey to Carrickfergus and back in just over two hours on April 5.

Matt presenting the cheque to Hill Croft.

The kindhearted septuagenarian was joined by his daughter Sonya on the walk.

He attended the school to present the cheque to Principal, Roz McFeeters.

Matt wishes to thank everyone who supported him and donated generously to his charity effort.