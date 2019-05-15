Holestone Young Farmers reflect on busy 75th Anniversary Year

Holestone Young Farmer’s have had an extremely busy year celebrating their 75th anniversary.

To round it off, Holestone YFC members held their annual Parents and Friends Evening in First Donegore Presbyterian Church.

The evening consisted of a club sketch – ‘Idiots Abroad’; a performance from the Holestone Choir; the Club scandal, “The Scandalous Handling’s at Holestone Awards”; and, the their Arts Festival performance, “Too Many Birthdays”. Compere for the evening was Wallace Gregg, who kept the atmosphere alive between the performances on the night.

A Club spokeperson said: “Wallace was a great asset to a very entertaining evening. The club would like to extend their thanks to Wallace for doing a wonderful job.”

Holestone were also delighted to welcome Grace Williams from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland as their guest speaker and to receive a cheque for £13,000 that the club (past, present members and wider community) raised throughout the past year with a variety of different events.

A spokesperson said: “What a fantastic amount! Thanks must go to Grace for giving up her time to come along on the night and to everyone that took part in our fundraising events to help us achieve this tremendous amount for such a worthwhile and much needed public service.”

The Club also extended congratulations to James Robson who received second place in the ‘Most Efficient Club Leader in County Antrim’ award; Laura Patterson who received a second in the ‘Most Efficient Club Secretary in County Antrim’ YFC award category and, the entire Club club for being second in the ‘Most Efficient Club in County Antrim’ award category.

A spokesperson stated: “These are great achievements for Holestone especially while celebrating it’s 75th Anniversary.

“A big thank you must go to all the coaches and judges of various competitions throughout the year and all the club members and their families, for without your continuous support throughout the year the club would not be in the strong position that it is today.”

Holestone’s annual barbecue will be held on July 6 at 70 Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9AL. More details can be found on the club Facebook page Holestone Young Farmers or by contacting the Club secretary Aimee McKillen on 07773053986 or the club leader Stephen Hamilton on 07858351186. YFCU is for young people aged 12 to 30 years. There is no requirement to be a farmer or come from a farming background to join – the only requirement for membership is an interest in rural life.