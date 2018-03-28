Housing Executive responds to Rushpark cost concerns

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has responded to concerns raised by a number of residents about service charges to be implemented in the Rushpark area.

Macedon DUP representative, Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE was contacted by tenants from Rushpark tower blocks about the proposed cost implications.

Commenting on the issue, Mr Hogg said: “I have been contacted by residents in Beechwood and Woodland Houses regarding an increase in NIHE service charges of over 50 per cent.

“My colleague Paula Bradley MLA and I have raised this matter with NIHE to seek clarification and a rationale for this inexplicable rise.”

In response to a query from the Times, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “In blocks where there are leaseholders, service charges apply to leaseholders.

“As part of our statutory and regulatory obligations as a landlord, we must carry out specialist mechanical and electrical works in high rise dwellings.

“As part of their lease, leaseholders are responsible for paying a proportionate part of the costs for maintenance and services.”

The spokesperson added: “An estimated charge for 2018/19 has been given to leaseholders and this will be reconciled with an actual figure at the end of 2019.

“It’s very important that estimated charges are realistic, as if they were set at a lower level this could result in large debits to the leaseholder’s Service Charge accounts.”