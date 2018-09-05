‘I hope the 3G pitch will be completed in 2018’

Plans for the provision of a 3G sports pitch in Greenisland have moved another step closer.

Mid and East Antrim Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “I welcomed the adoption of the seal for the lease between council and Greenisland FC in the chamber and I was pleased to be supported by my Knockagh Council colleague May Beattie.

“For the project to get to this stage is testament to the hard work and determination of council officers and Greenisland FC representatives, in addition to support from Sport NI.”

Mr Wilson, chair of Greenisland Regeneration Group, added: “I hope that the 3G pitch will be completed in 2018 with the Greenisland community gaining a fantastic facility in the process.”