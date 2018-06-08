IN FULL: Northern Ireland recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours revealed

More than 90 people from Northern Ireland have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The names were revealed in an announcement on Friday night.

The recipients include Aghadowey-born culinary queen Paula McIntyre who now lives in Portstewart told the News Letter: “It was a complete surprise. It’s been a long month to keep a secret.

“I’m delighted to have been able to represent NI food producers and it’s nice to get a bit of recognition myself.”

The 51-year-old is a regular fixture at food-based events throughout Northern Ireland and also has a weekly slot on BBC Radio Ulster and in Farming Life. She is to receive an MBE for services to food, drink and hospitality sector.

Elsewhere there was a CBE for outgoing Moy Park chief executive Janet McCollum for services to economic development and an OBE for David Peter Gosnell, the executive chairman of Old Bushmills Distillery, who was recognised for service’s to Northern Ireland’s economy.

Another worthy honours recipient was Hilda Margaret Winter, the proprietor of Dan Winter’s House in Loughgall – where the Orange Order was formed – who was awarded an MBE for services to the community in County Armagh.

Full list of Northern Ireland honours:

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Mr George Thomas Alexander GRAY

For services to Legislation and Constitutional Law.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Stanley Robert BROWN

For services to Science and Justice.

Mrs Janet Susanne Burgoyne MCCOLLUM

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Mr Brendan Joseph MCGUIGAN

For services to Justice in Northern Ireland.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Dr William Ian CLEMENTS

For services to Healthcare and the

community in Newtownards.

Mrs Elizabeth Ruth CUDDY

For services to the Social and Affordable Housing Sector in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Catherine DUFFY

For services to People with Liver

Disease and their Carers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Norman Frazer EVANS

For services to the Economy and to charity.

Mr David Peter GOSNELL

For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Brenda Ann Norma HALE

For political service (DUP).

Mr Norman James HOUSTON

For services to the Promotion of Northern Ireland Overseas.

Mr Stephen James MARTIN QPM

For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr John MCROBERT

For services to Engineering in Northern Ireland.

Mr Edward Charles O’HARE

For services to the Construction Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Mr Barry James Allen Charles VALENTINE

For services to the Legal Profession and the Courts.

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Peter Steward AGNEW

For public service.

Mr William ASHE

For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland.

Ms June Isobel BEST

For services to People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Ms Sara Jane BOOTH

For services to Women’s Football.

Miss Margaret CAMERON

For services to Policing and the community in Belfast.

Mrs Susan Alayne CAMPBELL

For services to Education.

Mrs Linda CHAMBERS

For services to Education.

Mrs Janice CLARKE

For services to Health and Social Care and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert Scott DRENNAN

For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Dr Heather Mary DUNN

For services to Cardiac Care in Northern Ireland and voluntary service in Malawi.

Mr Thomas William GIVANS

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Isabel GRAYSON

For services to Cancer Research in Northern Ireland.

Mr John William KELLY

For services to the Motor Industry in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the community in North Belfast.

Mr Charles Eamonn MAGEE

For services to Education.

Mrs Jeanie MARTIN

For services to the Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory and to Patients.

Mr David MCCALLUM

For services to Housing in Northern Ireland.

Mr James MCCRUM

For services to the Rathfriland Farmer’s Co-op Society Ltd and the Farming community in South Down.

Mrs Lynette Valerie MCHENDRY

For services to Women in the UK with Breast Cancer.

Miss Paula MCINTYRE

For services to Food, Drink and Hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Bernadette MICHAELIDES

For services to Community Nursing.

Mr Ronald Gordon NICHOLL

For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Mrs Sarah Therese QUINLAN

For services to Children and Young People with Congenital Heart Disease.

Mr William Raymond SEMPLE

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Judith Margaret TOTTEN

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Ms Jannine WADDELL

For services to Independent Television Production in NI.

Mrs Hilda Margaret WINTER

For services to the community in County Armagh.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire

Mrs Siobhan Mary ALLISTER

For charitable services.

Mr Joseph Henry BERRY

For services to Music and the community in Newry, County Down.

Mr Denis Henry BLACK

For services to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in County Tyrone.

Mr James Arthur BOWRON

For services to Cricket in County Antrim.

Mr John Maurice CHAMBERS

For services to Equestrian Sport.

Mr Keith John CLARKE

For services to charity and the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Eleanor Marshall DEANS

For services to the community in Londonderry.

Ms Cliona DONNELLY

For services to Music and Young People in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lowry Alexander FERGUSON

For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Mrs Margaret Ellen GRAY

For services to the Ulster Garden Scheme.

Mr William Arthur GRIBBEN

For services to the Ulster Branch, Irish Rugby Football Union and to Disability Sports.

Mrs Evelyn Elizabeth HANNA

For services to the community in County Down.

Ms Frances HANNAWAY

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Maureen HAWE

For services to the community in Castlecaulfield, County Tyrone.

Mr James Somerville HENDERSON

For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (Northern Ireland) and to the community in Ballinamallard and Trillick.

Mrs Margaret Iris HENDERSON

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ivan HUNTER

For voluntary service to Naval Personnel.

Mr James Richard JOHNSTON

For services to Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Association, County Armagh.

Mrs Noreen Elizabeth KAVANAGH

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Dr Colin KENNY

For services to Diabetes Care in Northern Ireland.

Mr Samuel David Briers LARMOUR

For services to Boxing and Community Relations.

Miss Margaret Kathleen LIVINGSTON

For services to Literary Culture in Northern Ireland.

Ms Jenifer Elizabeth Sara LIVINGSTONE

For services to the community in County Armagh.

Ms Patricia LOCK (GILMORE)

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Miss Margaret Rose MARLEY

For voluntary service to the community in Londonderry.

Mr John David MATHERS

For services to Hospitality and Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Dr Kelvin John MCCRACKEN

For voluntary service to the community in Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland.

Mr William Hugh MCFETRIDGE

For services to Sport.

Mrs Mary MCLEAN

For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Ronald MCMURRAY

For services to Education.

Mr Robert MORROW

For services to the community in Glenarm, County Antrim.

Mr Walter Bruce MULLAN

For services to the Boys’ Brigade in Stewartstown, County Tyrone.

Mrs Jacqueline NEILL

For services to Education and the community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Geraldine Ann O’KANE

For services to Peace Building and Community Development in Whitewell, Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert Alfred PARKE

For services to the community in Eglinton, County Londonderry.

Mr Thomas John PATRICK

For charitable service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Kenneth John Hilary PULLIN

For services to Archaeology and Heritage in Northern Ireland.

Mr Matthew RITCHIE

For services to Older People in Larne, County Antrim.

Mrs Patricia Morven ROULSTON

For services to Policing.

Mrs Diana RUDD

For services to Girlguiding and Young People in Londonderry.

Mrs Marie Louise SKELTON

For charitable and voluntary service.

Mrs Rhona Phylis STANEX

For services to the community in East Belfast.

Mr George Markby THORNTON

For services to Cross Community Relations in Bellanaleck, County Fermanagh.

Mrs Anne VECK

For services to Figure Skating.

Mr Paul WALLACE

For services to Higher Education and to the community in Belfast.

Mr John Samuel YORK

For services to Children.

Queen’s Police Medal

Inspector Andrew Glen ARCHIBALD

Lately, Detective Superintendent Noel Christopher MULLAN

Detective Constable Paul Stanton SLAINE

Queen’s Ambulance Medal

Mr Richard BENDALL