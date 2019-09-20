IN PICTURES: Take a look through our photo archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Mavis McIlroy (left) chair of Larne Nursery School Parents' Committee, presents a wedding present to Alison Greenlee and a �100 chque to Elizabeth Bailey from the NI Mother and Baby Appeal, as well as a cheque for �50 to Graham Glass from Larne Gateway Club. Included is Mildred Beggs, school principal. 1989

The Mayor of Carrick, Councillor Charlie Johnston, unfurls the flag to open the new season at Carrickfergus Bowling Club. 1991

Members of Newtownabbey branch of the Sugarcraft Guild presenting specially iced cakes to the local Lions Club member Seeamus McErlean for distribution in the community. 1997

Belfast High School pupils John McDowell, Peter Taylor, David Walker and Chris Kitchen have been selected for the Ulster Schools Rugby Trials. 1997

Plaques were presented to team captains at the Carrick Rugby Club awards night. 1991

Whitehead Golf Club president Bert Smith (centre front) with guests who participated in his President's Day tournament. 1991

Drumalis Snooker Team, winners of the Dr Scott Memorial Trophy, which was played at the Lartharna Club. 1989