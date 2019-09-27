IN PICTURES: Take a look through our photo archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Myrtle Black pictured at the Larne Congregational Church Bible Club with Jackie, Steven, Tracey and Paula, 1989

a group of runners at the start of the Larne Junior Swimming Club fun run. 1989

Enjoying spending time at the YMCA summer scheme in Larne. 1989

Staff of the Davidson Clifford Practice, Glengormley, who ran a coffee morning to raise funds for War On Want. 1997

Members of staff of Abbey Insurance Brokers in Glengormley present BBC personality George Jones with a �800 cheque for Children In Need. 1997

A party night at Burnfield House Golf Club raised �1030 for Children in Need. 1997

Carrickfergus College musicians who won the brass ensemble 12-18 years prize at Carrickfergus Music Festival 1991

