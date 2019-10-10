IN PICTURES: Take a look through our photo archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Silverstream Primary School hockey team who were successful in the Downshire Community School's tourament for smaller primary schools.'1989

Members of Third Carrickfergus BB company who received their Queen's Badges - Sgts McBride, McKernin, McCluskey, Shanks and Crane.'1991

The finalists in the Carrickfergus RUC charity indoor bowling tournament. Included are (left) the Congregational Church team who won the competition and the Barn United team (right) who were runners-up.'1991

Battalion president Jonathan Simms presents president's badges to members of the Third Carrickfergus BB company at their annual display - Mark Norton, Wilson Patterson, Colin Heyburn and Barry Clarke'1991

Local winners from the NI Gymnastics Assocation BAGA charts floor and vault competition - Laura, Rachel, Katherun, Madeline and Rebecca.

Mallusk Primary School pupils wait their turn to see one of the exhibitions on show at Ballyearl.'1997

Mossgrove Youth Club members Jennifer, Neil, Caroline, Ben, Nadine, Ross and Elaine stop for a picture during their club activities. 1997

