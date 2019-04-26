IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Mayor and Maryoress, Alderman and Mrs Edward Crilly, George Mackey (chief guest) Hilary Mackey, Ald and Mrs Jim Rooney at the Mayor's Installation Dinner. 1997.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Lyndsey Ruddock was Newtownabbey Strikers' top goal scorer; Rita McDonnell was Club Person of the Year and Kathryn Johnston was named Most Improved Player. They are pictured being congratulated by team manager Stephen Calvert and coach, Barry McGreevey. 1997.

*Note: online pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Graham James (centre) manager of MFI Homeworks in Newtownabbey with fellow managers present a cheque to NI Mother and Baby Appeal's Dianne McClelland and Dr Bell from the RVH. 1997

Ballyclare Comrades players who celebrated their successes at the club's annual dinner and awards presentation. 1997.

Pictured at the President's Day prizegiving of the Wine and Spirit Golfing Society at Fortwilliam Golf Club are Eddie Campell, Eric Morrow, Paddy Brennan, Bill McSorley and Sean Murphy. 1997