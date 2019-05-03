IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Teenagers Sandie Evans, Gillian McWilliams, and Hazel Neslon play The Three Maids in The Mikado which is being staged by Ballyclare High School. 1997

Ken McFaul and Newtownabbey Mayor Edward Crilly with pupils from BRA, Belfast High, Glengormley High and Dominican College who are going to Arlington, Texas, as part of a cross-community project. 1997.

John Stevenson from Newtownabbey won the main award in the Adult Achievement Category at the William Keown Trust Awards, receives the RUC Cup from Kate Smith of UTV as his mother and Newtownabbey Deputy Mayor, Ald. Jim Rooney, look on.

Darren Corbett (Commonwealth Cruiser Weight Champ), Neil Sinclair (former member of the Monkstown ABC) and Britain's No2 amateur at the cutting of the first sod on the site for Monkstown's Amateur Boxing Club's new building.