IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Pictured at the Ballyclare Chamber of Trade Dinner are Jim, Isobel and Julie Bingham; Pat and Roberta McCudden; George and Beatrice Herron. 1991

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Edmond and Pat McMullan, Brian and Linda McGregor, Thomas and Evelyn McKay and Shaw and Mary Craig at the Ballyclare Chamber of Trade Dinne, 1991.

Members of the Beeches Riding Club, Ballyclare, who were successful in the NI Riding Club League events. 1997.

Ken McFaul and Newtownabbey Mayor Edward Crilly with pupils from BRA, Belfast High, Glengormley High and Dominican College who are going to Arlington, Texas, as part of a cross-community project. 1997.