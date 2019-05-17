IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Belfast High School's newly appointed house captains for 1997-98.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Mallusk Primary School pupils wait their turn to see one of the safety exhibitions at Ballyearl. 1997

Monkstown and Mossley Junior Pipe Band. 1997.

Ald Rooney presents prizes to winners in the Abbey Historical Society's open week colouring competition. 1997

Executive members of the National Association of Special Educational Needs at their annual conference, Included are - Joan Ann Wilson of Glengormley (vice-president) and Gillian Dalton of Carrickfergus (treasurer) 1997