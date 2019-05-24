IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Award winners at Monkstown Community School - Letitia Stewart, Catherine Edgar,Lynne Savage and Ashleigh Kerton. 1997.

Pictured at the handover of the �200k 'green lift' cheque are representatives of UK Waste, Groundwork NI and Newtownabbey Council. 1997.

East Antrim Golf League offficials Cecil Lindsay, David Wilson, Albert McCullough, Richard Park, Sam McBurney, Denis Allen and Bill Byers at an event to mark the League's 50 year's of success.

The 16 and Over Handicap Section of the East Antrim Golf League was won by Jack Douglas with runner up Peter Long are congratulated by Dessie Houston Sports Editor, East Antrim Times) and Albert McCullough, League President.