IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Killbride Central Primary School pupils with their harvest display. 1997

Sponsors and Club representatives who attended the Parkview Hockey Club sponsors' evening. 1997

Pat Hall, Evelyn Meharg, John Rainey, John Witherspoon, Archie Wallace, Alvin Carson, Karen Manson, Bertie Moore and Carol Reid at the Parkview Hockey Club sponsors' night. 1997.

Mallusk Primary School pupils wait their turn to see one of the safety exhibitions on show at Ballyearl. 1997

Heather Thornton from Loughry College presents food hygiene certificates to Glengormley High School pupils who attended a one-day course at the college as part of National Food Safety Week. 1997

Parents who attended a coffee morning at Ballyduff Primary School in aid of the Macmillan nurses. 1997