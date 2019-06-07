IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ken McFaul and Newtownabbey Mayor Edward Crilly with pupils from BRA, Belfast High, Glengormley High and Dominican College who are going to Arlington, Texas, as part of a cross-community project. 1997.

North and West Belfast team members receive their prizes at the Inter-club bowling competition held at the Valley Leisure Centre, 1997.

Straid YFC member Joanne Jenkins (second right) who won the Heron Cup at the recent YFCU public speaking final pictured with sponsors and representatives of YFCU. 1997

Award winners at Monkstown Community School - Letitia Stewart, Catherine Edgar,Lynne Savage and Ashleigh Kerton. 1997.

Pictured at the handover of the �200k 'green lift' cheque are representatives of UK Waste, Groundwork NI and Newtownabbey Council. 1997.

Erinne Boyd, managing director of Belfast High School's Young Enterprise Company 'Super Nova' with her management team. 1997