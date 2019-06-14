IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Pictured at the East Antrim Girls' Battalions' parade are Ballynure GB members. 1991.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Enjoying their annual district church parade are officers and girls of Carnmoney Presbyterian Company 1991.

Members of Rathcoole Methodist GB Company at the district church parade, 1991

Rathcoole Presbyterian Girls' Brigade Company members at the district church parade. 1991

Members of the Mossley Parish GB company on Parade. 1991