IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Paul Halliday and Alan Stracey discuss the Bible Come to Life Exhibition at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church with Ballyclare High School pupils. 1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Nortel employees present Pam Anstey and Paddington Bear with a cheque for Action Research. 1997

Belfast High School's newly appointed house captains for 1997-98.

Mallusk Primary School pupils wait their turn to see one of the safety exhibitions at Ballyearl. 1997