IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Carrick Times.

Paula Glass, Jenny McCune, Pamela McCloy and Danielle Bell examine a model of a temple at the Bible Come to Life Exhibition in Ballyclare. 1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Ballyclare High School pupils who attended the Bible Come to Life Exhibition in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church. 1997

Parents who attended a coffee morning at Ballyduff Primary School in aid of the Macmillan Nurses. 1997

Dr Mowlam shares a joke with Eleanor Wells and Isabel Clements who work in the dry cleaners at Abbey Centre where she paid a visit. 1997

Young people from Rathcoole Youth Centre chat to the Secretary of State Mo Mowlam during her visit. 1997