IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Ballyclare Companies on parade at the East Antrim BB event. 1991

Officers representing the East Antrim Battalion on parade in Carrick at the annual BB parade. 1991

Members of Third Ballyclare BB Company Line-Up for the start of the East Antrim BB Battalion parade. 1991

First and Second Ballyclare Companies take part in the East Antrim Battalion BB parade. 1991

Jordanstown WI celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner which was attended by WI Federation Chair Kathllen Doherty and Jordanstown president Laura Burnett - pictured here with members. 1997

Attending the Ballyclare Comrades Dinner. 1997