IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Carrick Times.

Rae Craig receives a cheque for �400 on behalf of Ashfield Riding for the Disabled from Robert Boyle. 'Included are Shirley Boyle, Jimmy Davidson and Jeams Boyle.

President of Ballyclare RFC Alex Powers with special guests at the Club's president's dinner. 1991

Rev. Purvis Campbell of Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church presents the proceeds of the annual carol service to Anne Mcneilly as William Stewart and Heather Hamill look on. 1991

Jacqueline Robinson, head of Home Economics at Downshire School gives a visiting demonstration to visiting P7 pupils. 1991

Some of the swimmers who took part in the East Antrim Boat Club's annual swim.1989