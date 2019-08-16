IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

The Spice Girls - Shellie, Amanda, Rachael, Nicola and Faye - at Carnmoney Primary School Summer Scheme.'1997

Girls getting kitted out for a roller skating session at Ballyclare Youth Centre. 1997

Members of Bawnmore Summer Scheme set off for a swimming session. 1997

Michael, Adam, Lindsay, Stuart, Judith and David Walker at Carnmoney Primary School Summer Scheme. 1997

Cathryn, Danielle, Lindsay, Karen and Victoria at Carnmoney Primary School Summer Scheme. 1997