IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Straid YFC member, Joanne Jenkins (second right) who won the Heron Cup at the recent YFCU Public Speaking Final pictured with other finalists from around the province, sponsors of the competition and YFCU representatives. 1997

Members of Ballyclare Cub Scouts who took part in a tree planting ceremony at Ballyclare Rugby Football Club. 1997

Billy Brown and Brian Shields pictured with their supporters before setting off on their round of golf in aid of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children.'1997

Sixth Form pupils of Glengormley High School who took part in an Action Cancer workshop, the Pink Lady Roadshow, to raise funds for breast cancer research. 1997

Ken Anderson, chair of the N Telecom Social Club receives a plaque in recognition of the Club's support from Richard Connor, chair of Newtownabbey Gateway Club. Included are Club members.'1997

Ballyclare May Fair Queen Sarah McNeilly was given a royal send-off when she departed to compete in the Mary of Dungloe Festival. She is pictured with Mayor and mayoress Ald. Edward and Mrs Janet Crilly and Fair committee member, Roberta McCrudden.'1997

