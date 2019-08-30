IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Dawn, Rachel and Sarah dressed up for the day at the Covenant Christian Play Group.'1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Some of the children who took part in the fancy dress competition at the Covenant Christian Play Group.'1997

Lynsey, Casey and Amy who took part in the fancy dress competition at the Covenant Christian Play Group.'1997

Newtownabbey Councillors and guests pictured at the East Antrim UUP Dinner, 1997