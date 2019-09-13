IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Recipients of NVQ level Three Heavy and Light Vehicle Certificates at Felden Training Centre with instructors and management members and Derek Black who presented the awards. 1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Recipients of NVQ level Three Heavy and Light Vehicle Certificates at Felden Training Centre with instructors and management members and Derek Black who presented the awards. 1997

Pictured at the Action MS walks awards luncheon are Julian Simmons, Gavin Curran and Stephen Donaldson of Edmund Rice College, Glengormley, and Ann Walker, Action MS. 1997

Ballyclare Golf Club members John Jenkins, Alan Clelland and Ken McFerran were silver medalists in the All-Ireland Pierce Purcell Competition are congratuled by Club Captain Richard Park, Eddie Irwin, Wiliam Steele and Sam Maxwell 1997

Ballyclare Golf Club members John Jenkins, Alan Clelland and Ken McFerran were silver medalists in the All-Ireland Pierce Purcell Competition are congratuled by Club Captain Richard Park, Eddie Irwin, Wiliam Steele and Sam Maxwell 1997

Amy, Robin, James, Alan and Nicola pictured busy at the sand tray in P1 at Thompson Primary School.'1997