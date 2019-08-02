IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Staff of Strands - Suzanne, Heather, Christine, Maura, Laura and Kelly in Ballyclare. 1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

David Black, second left, from Rathcoole who received a City & Guilds Certificate in Motor Vehicle Repair and Nigel Lennos (second right) who received a Carpentry and Joinery Certificate are presented with their certificates. Included are representatives of Enterprise Ultser. 1997

Lynda McAleary presents a cheque on behalf of M&S to Monica McCrory, Mary Maskey, Gerry Kearney, Lisa Macklin and Eddie Brady for the Canopy Committee. 1997

The volunteer staff at Ballyduff Tea Dance, 1997