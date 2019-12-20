IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Launching the NSPCC Scavenger Hunt at the Boots store in Larne are Second Larne BB representatives, Boots representatives and member of First Larne GB. 1992

Wendy and the Never Never Land were the first Best Group Section winners at Glenarm Festival fance dress. 1992

The Carrickfergus Lions Club's annual trolley pursh draw was won by Margaret McCartney who collected goods to the value of �164.91 at Stewarts Supermarket. Included are Raymond Kearney (Stewarts), Richard Bell (Lions) and Seamus Scanlon (draw organiser). 1991.

Pictured at the anniversary sale in the Larne Oxfam Shop are - Iris Semple, Elsie Kirk, Eleanor Simms, Hazel Hunter and Carrie Lough. 1992

Oxfam volunteers in larne celebrate 22 years of their charity shop and the raising of some �350k for the Third World over that times. 1992