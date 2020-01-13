IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Members of Ballyclare Linfield Supporters Pigeon Club at their awards night. 1992

Carrickfergus Cricket president Tommy Riddell and club colleagues present a cheque to Action MS director Ann Walker and Mike Braithwaite after a recent six-a-side cricket competition. 1992

Staff of Alliance and Leicester Larne who collected �420 for Children In Need. 1992

Top Award winners at Doagh HPS pose for a picture at their prize distribution event. 1992

Members of Larne Soroptimists and competitors at the recent public speaking competition. 1992

A foundation member of the group, Elizabeth McAlister helps current members of Larne Arthritis Care cut the 10th anniversary cake. 1992

Members of the new Larne branch of Arthritis Care committee pictured at the 10th anniversary celebrations in Gloucester Park Day Care Centre. 1992