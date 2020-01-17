IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Pictured at a display of Child Safety Seats by Kwik Fit at the Jubilee Hospital Baby Fair was little Emma McCoubrie from Carrickfergus with her mum and dad and also Eunice Foster of the Jubilee Maternity Hospital. 1991

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Larne Grammar School prep. pupils Jane, Judith, Susanne and Alison hand over two knitted blankets to Mrs Dorothy Dunn for an orphanage in Mozambique as headmaster, Harry Morrow looks on. 1992

The four boys from Ballyclare Primary and Moyle Primary who took part in the penalty competition at Inver Park. Included is organier Johnny Houston and goalkeeper Phillip Reid. 1992

Larne Grammar School prep. pupils Jane, Judith, Susanne and Alison hand over two knitted blankets to Mrs Dorothy Dunn for an orphanage in Mozambique as headmaster, Harry Morrow looks on. 1992

Members of Carrick College orchestra who played at the Market Park while colleagues collected for Action Cancer. 1991