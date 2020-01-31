IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Some of Larne's scouts pictured before setting off on their sponsored walk.'1989

Action from the Carrickfergus Round Table Horseshoe Throwing Competition. 1991

Preparing for the barbecue for the Carrickfergus Round Table annual Horseshoe Throwing Competition are John Gill, Pauric McGowan and Sam Young.'1991

Chris Philips, Joyce Shaw and Gillian Shaw man one of the stalls at the Cancer Research fundraising fair held by the charity's Glengormley Committee.1997

The Glengormley Committee of the Cancer Research Campaign held at the Chimney Corner. Pictured manning one of the many stalls are Hilary Arnold, Gillian Murrary, Ray Blane and Pat Rainey. 1997

Pictured at the Halfway House are Lodge members and guests who attended Cairncastle Masonic Lodge's annual Ladies Night. '1989