IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Kathleen Gardiner presents a cheque for �100 to Ina McColum for Larne Chest Heart and Stroke Assoc. branch which were the proceeds of a Dominic Kirwan Concert. 1992

Mr and Mrs Stewart Thomson and Mr and Mrs Nat McClean in the Magheramorne Social Club for the Larne Gymkhana Dance.'1992

Robert Boyle, Susan Weir, James Balmer, Gary McCullen, John Evans, Rita Smiley and Violet Marks having fun at the Larne Gymkhana Dance. 1992

Some of the guests who attended the Larne Gymkhana Dinner Dance. 1992

Form Three pupils who organised a German puppet theatre for the open night at Belfast High School - Mark, Peter, Mark and Nichola.'1991

New P1 pupils in Miss Fiddament's class at Moyle Primary School - Kyle and Christopher.'1992

Jarleth, Colin, Lorcan and Johnny were prizewinners at the East Antrim Boat Club Regatta. 1992

East Antrim BTec National Diploma students Robert, Gerald, Thomas and David who are to commence studies at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown'1992