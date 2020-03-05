IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Elsie and Sandy McGregor of Islandmagee celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary with family and friends at Greenisland Golf Club.1992

Members of the East Antrim Harriers Junior Team which competed at the Valley Park event. 1992

Larne Grammar School prep pupils hand over knitted blankets to Dorothy Dunn for an orphanage in Mozabamique. Included is headmaster Harry Morrow. 1992

Carrickfergus College pupils who are selling tickets for a football signed by Glasgow Rangers players to raise money for Action Cancer - included with Debbie Jones from Action Cancer are pupils Marik, Steven and Raymond. 1991

Lesley Rocke, Rhonda Duddy, Nicola Hagan and Biddy Lynas take part in the sponsored bicycle ride from the Kiln to the Halfway House to raise funds for Wellington Rec. football team.1992

Members of the Carrickfergus YMCA Youth Club pictured at their annual barbecue.1991

Antiville Primary School children with some of the fruit and other produce for the school's harvest festival which will be distributed to the elderly and needy in the area. 1992