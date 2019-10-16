IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Young people from larne who jumped with the Wild Geese Parachute Team in aid of Action Cancer.'Larne Times, 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

Young people from larne who jumped with the Wild Geese Parachute Team in aid of Action Cancer.'Larne Times, 1989

We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full,

Ballyclare Youth Centre members who took part in the pageant at the Mary of Dungloe Festival in Donegal. Included are Centre members - Kelly Curran, Rico McDonnell, Peter Younger, Elaine Jenkins, Les Montgomery, Kerry-Ann Shields and Rebecca Beggs.'Newtownabbey Times, 1997.

Ballyclare May Fair Queen Sarah McNeilly was given a special send off when she departed to compete in the Mary of Dungloe Festival. Sarah, who is the Antrim Mary, is pictured with the Mayor and Mayoress Alderman Edward and Mrs Crilly and May Fair Committee member, Roberta McCadden.'Newtownabbey Times, 1997

Ballyclare Youth Centre members who took part in the pageant at the Mary of Dungloe Festival in Donegal. Included are Centre members - Kelly Curran, Rico McDonnell, Peter Younger, Elaine Jenkins, Les Montgomery, Kerry-Ann Shields and Rebecca Beggs.'Newtownabbey Times, 1997.

David, Jennifer and Judith Spence happily reunited with their dog, Suzie, who went missing during a journey home to Doagh from Portstewart.'Newtownabbey Times, 1997.

Carrick Mayor Charlie Johnston presents a �1,978.51 cheque - proceeds of an invitation breakfast - to Maureen Hume for the Cancer Research Campaign in the presence of group members.'Carrick Times, 1997

P5 pupils from Victoria Primary School in Carrick who won their section of the 'Studying Our Past' history project and now go through to the NI finals - Gareth McCune, Bobby Montgomery and June Marshall.'Carrick Times 1991

Tom Bell of Antrim Artists (Carrickfergus) presents a statuette to Cathy Loughran for the auctions in Ballyclare High School in aid of the Romanian Appeal as Jean Leithead (sculptress) and John Loughran, who handpainted the piece look on.'Carrick Times, 1991