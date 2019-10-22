IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Guests at Larne's Men's Hockey Club dinner dance which was held in The Highways Hotel,'1989

Kirk Thompson (right) junior captain of Larne Tennis Club, with some of the competitors in the Junior captain's day competition. 1989.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus GB, who achieved Duke of Edinburgh Awards - Heather Shanks, Oanne Bell, Julie Linton and Beverly Connor. 1991

Stewart Dickson, captain of First Greenisland Company BB presents Presidents' Badges to Stephen Gourley, Robert McConnell and Keith Milliken.'1991

Phyllis Woodside (right) chair of the Philipi Hunter Appeal Fund, presents at �10,000 cheque to Sister Wendy Tidy and Mr Cox from Harefield Hospital. Included is Robert Hunter and Brian Lennox of Ulster Bank Carrickfergus.'1991

Winners of a five-a-side indoor soccer tournament at Maysfield Leisure Centre were Newtownabbey College FC captained by Stuart Graham. Included is headmaster Bonar Hill and coach, Joe Stewart.'1989

A group of award winners at Holestone YFC Parents' Night. 1989

Teacher in charge, Elaine Wilson pictured with the Ballyclare High School badminton team who were runners-up in the Ulster Schools Cup U-12 - Beverley, Shelley, Debbie and Jill.'1989