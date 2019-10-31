IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Joan McCluggage (centre) who retired from the teaching staff of Larne and Inver Primary School with colleagues governors and PTA reps. 1992

Staff and pupils of Carrick College held a fundraising week which yielded �7,000 handed over here by Deputy Head Girl Diane McClure to Debbie Jones of Action Cancer. 1991

Carrick Football manager Kenny Shields with children at the primary schools soccer school. 1992

Pupils who sponsored members of staff at Carrick Grammar School to have half their facial hair removed watching the operation in progress.'1991

Pupils from Belfast High School who have qualified for the Ulster Schools cross country championship - Sharon Louise McKay, Chris Campbell and Andrew Dunwoody. 1992

President of Ballynure Angling Club Jim Molyneaux MP with prizewinners at the annual awards night. 1992

Belfast High School's single wicket winners Sanjay, Paul, Jonathan, Robert and Ben with their trophies and cups. 1992

