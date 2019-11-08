IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

The Shinoguestown singers entertain WI members at the Inver Area Summer Serenade in Carfunnock Country Park, 1992

Deanne Musgrave, a member of Carrickfergus Golf Club, receives her crystal Ladies' Golf Competition finalist's prize from Winnie Corr (left) as the chair of the IGLU Northern Executive looks on . 1992

Visually impaired sailors who competed over the weekend in the Carrickfergus Ruffian Fleet with boat owners, Mayor Stewart Dickson, Commodore of Carrick Club, Geoff Alcorn and organisers of the event. 1992

Ryan Eagleson, Carrick First XI Cricket Team, receives sponsorship from Carrick president Tommy Riddell for selection to the Irish Schools against Welsh Schools at Pontpool. Included is his father Trevor and (left) Roger Bell, Carrick secretary. 1992

Grahame Morton, Joan McKay and Bobby Ellison from Newtownabbey RUC conduct a police awareness seminar at Newtownabbey Community High School. 1997

Monkstown and Mossley Junior Pipe Band. 1997

Brian Robinson, Isaac Agnew Mallusk with MC Sean Rafferty and contestants in the Audi Junior Musician 1992 heat held at the Mallusk premises. 1992

Some of the helpers at the Summer Serenade event at Carnfunnock. 1992