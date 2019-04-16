IN pictures: Young people praised by policing and community safety partners

Over 150 guests gathered at Mossley Mill to celebrate young people from across the borough at the Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership Youth Awards.

The awards ceremony on March 29 was hosted by Cool FM’s Pete Snodden.

Pete Snodden presents the Community Champion Award to Niall McCaffrey at the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards.

It highlighted the outstanding achievements and valuable contribution made by many of the young people across the borough.

Speaking at the event, the PCSP chair, Cllr Noreen McClelland, said: “I was overwhelmed when reading the entries at the vast amount of work our young people carry out and the huge range of talent we have right here in our borough.

“Our young people play a vital role in our society and I am delighted that we can recognise their efforts through these awards.”

The recipients of the 2019 Youth Awards were as follows: Michael Henderson (Youth Champion Award), Aimee Adams (Heart of Gold Award), Niall McCaffrey (Community Champion Award), Ethan Harris-O’Neill (Sport Champion Award), Lewis Robinson (Entrepreneurship Award), James Stirling (Creativity Award), Blaze Shields-Pettitt (Grit Award) and Craig Bowers (Volunteer Champion Award).

Pete Snodden and Cllr Noreen McClelland present the Creativity Award to James Stirling at the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards.

Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP brings together partners from statutory agencies, communities and other groups to discuss, agree and co-ordinate actions in response to issues of concern.

Pete Snodden presents the Entrepreneurship Award to Lewis Robinson at the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards

Pete Snodden presents the Grit Award to Blaze Shields-Pettitt at the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards.

Pete Snodden and Cllr Noreen McClelland present the Heart of Gold Award to Aimee Adams at Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards.

Pete Snodden presents the Sport Champion Award to Ethan Harris-O'Neill at the Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards

Pete Snodden and Cllr Noreen McClelland present the Volunteer Champion Award to Craig Bowers at Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Youth Awards.