Indian wedding celebrations for local couple

It was a case of Bollywood meets Ballyrobert for one local couple as they tied the knot for the second time last weekend.

Shelly and Michael Taylor celebrated an Indian wedding at their home near Corr’s Corner on Saturday, June 30.

The couple have been together for 23 years after meeting when Michael was working as Shelly’s business driver.

They first married on August 24, 1996 at a registry office in Ballyclare.

But for Shelly, who is managing director of the business Taylored Workwear, it was always a childhood dream to have a wedding reflecting her cultural background.

“The theme was directly influenced by my heritage being full-blooded Punjabi Indian and a Johal,” she said.

The celebrations began on Friday, June 29 with the Indian nuptial tradition of henna and bangles.

The ceremony itself took place the following afternoon, with the couple renewing their vows in the grounds of their home.

Speeches, champagne and appetisers followed, with guests sitting down to a mouth-watering feast in the evening.

“All the music and food was traditional Indian food and music; the food served was chicken tikka, lamb curry, chicken curry, Aloo gobi, yogurts and chapatis,” Shelly added.

“After the meals were served we had the first dance to a Indian love song, which both Michael and I sang along to.”

The bridal party, meanwhile was a family affair, consisting of Shelly’s daughters Amba and Jade and her granddaughter Skarlett along with her close friend Joanna Porter.

Giving the bride away was her son John, who returned home from America for the occasion.

The ceremony was conducted by Pastor Frankie Weir from the Metropolitan Tabernacle on the Shore Road.

And although business commitments mean the couple have no current plans for a honeymoon, fond memories of their big day will remain. “It was the best day of my life, and so nice to see all the cultures coming together,” Shelly said.