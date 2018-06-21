Innovative Angela honoured by hearing loss charity

A volunteer has been honoured by Action on Hearing Loss for her role supporting clients in east Antrim.

Angela Hamilton received the ‘Passion in Action’ Award for her work with the charity’s Hearing Aid User Support Service (HAUSS) in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Angela Hamilton, is the lead volunteer for support Sessions in Broughshane, Carrickfergus and Ballyclare, giving over 20 hours a month of her time to support hearing aid users.

Angela and her team re-tube hearing aids, supply new batteries and give information about hearing loss and hearing aids. She regularly visits house-bound hearing aid users and supports the charity’s wider health and fundraising events.

Angela Stanbridge, Hearing Aid Liaison officer at Action on Hearing Loss for the Northern Trust, said: “Angela is instrumental to the total success of the HAUSS project in the Northern Trust geographical area and the wider team. What is invaluable for me is the support she provides, sometimes on a daily basis. She will always go the extra mile – filling gaps when needed and delivering urgent home visits.

“Her passion is demonstrated through encouraging others to become volunteers – first her husband and then a friend who also now volunteers for the service.”

Angela has brought several innovations to the service, including developing handouts to identify common problems users experience with their hearing aids.

Angela said: “As a hearing aid user myself I know how difficult and frustrating it can be to adjust to hearing in different environments and social situations and to get advice and help.

“Visiting someone at home or seeing them in one of the sessions and being able to show them how to get the best use out of their hearing aid gives me great satisfaction.

“I know that all the volunteers give 100% commitment so I am very grateful to have been the one to receive this award.”