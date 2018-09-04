Invite extended for fun day

A fun-filled community event will be taking place in Glengormley this weekend.

The Community Relations Forum is hosting ‘The Great Glengormley Get Together’ on Saturday, September 8.

The event will run from 11am until 4pm in The Lilian Bland Park.

There will be a number of activities and displays including a free treasure hunt, bungee jumping trampoline, pampered ponies, baby goats, meet your local policing team, teas and coffees by Mayfield Young Ladies, see old photos of Glengormley, stands on Peace 4 activities, PCSP stand, a chance to have a go at green bowling and music by Willie Drennan and friends.

If anyone would like to showcase their group or take part by singing or performing, contact the Community Relations Forum Facebook page.