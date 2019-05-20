Is your garden best kept?

Calling all green fingered residents across the Antrim and Newtownabbey area - the borough’s Best Kept Garden Competition has been launched.

Big or small, exotic or traditional, the competition is open to all residents across the borough and features a number of categories including Best Kept Garden, Best Kept School Grounds and Best Kept Community Planting. This year the competition features a brand new category – Most Environmentally Friendly Gardening - which encourages participants to consider the positive impact their activities such as conserving water and using less plastic can have in their gardens.The closing date for entries is July 31 and winners will be announced in September. To find out more visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/bestgarden