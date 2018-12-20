Isolated residents to enjoy Christmas dinner thanks to Ballyclare chef’s generosity

This Christmas, Kevin McMahon and his team at Collinview Restaurant will be providing free Christmas dinners to those who need it most in the local community.

To support this activity, Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, Dawn Wilson, recently visited the restaurant to donate turkeys and hams to thank Kevin for his support throughout the year for Asda’s ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ programme.

Dawn explains: “At Asda Ballyclare, we launched a ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ food collection point instore in May to allow shoppers to donate much-needed supplies for local people facing hunger.

“When a colleague told me about Kevin filling the donation trolley every week when he is instore, I wanted to learn more about why he was keen to support Newtownabbey Foodbank, which receives our donated food.

“After learning Kevin had started to support the local community in this way last December, when he recognised the need for Christmas dinners for isolated or elderly local residents, I wanted Asda to support his efforts this year to say a big thank-you for his ongoing donations to our collection point.

“Kevin and his team are amazing, and embody the true spirit of Christmas, and I am glad Asda Ballyclare is able to contribute towards the activity, which has the power to transform lives this festive season.”

Kevin McMahon, Owner of Collinview Restaurant at Ballyclare Golf Club, added: “Last Christmas, the restaurant put a post on social media offering a free Christmas dinner to anyone who needed it in the Ballyclare area.

“We delivered over 100 meals, and we were really touched by the feedback – including how much the meal had meant to a lady who hadn’t enjoyed a Christmas dinner in 12 years since her partner died.

“The team and I were determined to continue to support individuals and families facing hunger throughout the year, and again this Christmas. This December, we are aiming to provide even more meals to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

“On Christmas Eve from 12.30pm to 5.30pm, we will be opening the restaurant and offering a traditional dinner for those who need it. It will be possible to collect a free meal during these hours – and for anyone who is unable to leave their house, there will be a free delivery service throughout the Ballyclare area.

“Christmas is a wonderful time, but it can also be a very hard and isolating time for some people. Let’s make sure that everyone in our community is able to enjoy a little festive cheer this year!”