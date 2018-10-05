Job club to be held at church

A new Job Club course will start on October 11 in Carnmoney Church.

It will take place from 10am-1pm and will run for eight weeks.

Job Club is for many types of job seekers. This includes people returning to work after a time spent caring for a family member, someone who hasn’t had an interview recently, written a CV or filled in an application form for some time, people who have recently become unemployed or have been unemployed for a long time, someone returning to work after a long-term illness or someone who has never worked.

A spokesperson said: “We start off with a cuppa and finish with a light lunch.

“There’s no need to book a place, simply turn up on the day. You are welcome to bring a friend for moral support.

“If you need help with directions or transport get in touch with us.”

For more information check out capjobclubs.org or call your local CAP office on 028 9521 7949.