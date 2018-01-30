John Scott retires from political life

A former mayor has been praised following his last meeting as an elected member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

John Scott, who served as an Ulster Unionist representative, an Independent councillor and recently as a DUP representative on the local authority, attended his final meeting on January 29.

John represented the Macedon DEA after being elected to the legacy Newtownabbey council in 2005 and 2011 on a UUP ticket, before retaining his seat as an Ulster Unionist at the 2014 election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mr Scott, who was an active community worker in the Ballyduff area for many years, clarified his intention to step down from political life at the council’s Operations Committee meeting at Antrim Civic Centre on December 4 2017.

Speaking to the Times in December, Mr Scott, who served two terms as mayor, said: “I will be retiring from politics due to health reasons.

“I have talked this over with my family and because of health issues, I’ve made up my mind that now is the time. They wanted me to do it a long time ago.

“When I switched parties, I thought I’d still be in politics, but nobody can see what the future holds for their health. I’ve given 14 years of service to the council and I’ll miss it.”

Taking to Facebook on Monday, January 29 to thank people who supported him, John said: “Retired tonight with my last council meeting. A big thank you to all who helped me over the years.”

Paying tribute to Mr Scott, Cllr Jim Montgomery (UUP) said: “Good health to you and Audrey. Thanks for the support you gave me John.”