Kindhearted Esther ‘Braves the Shave’ for cancer charity

An Asda employee from Ballyclare has raised over £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after getting her hair shaved off.

Esther Andrews decided to conduct the generous effort after being inspired by an advert on television.

Colleagues supported Esther on the day of the charity effort.

The local Asda colleague got her hair shaved during a fundraising day at the Park Street store on August 11.

Arlene Buckley from Arlene’s Hair and Beauty in the town cut Esther’s hair at the front of the shop.

To date, Esther has raised £2,050. She has an online fundraising page set up, with all monies going to the charity.

Esther wishes to thank everyone who has supported her charity effort.

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://uk.gofundme.com/9g2hn-brave-the-shave