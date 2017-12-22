Kindhearted pupils make generous donation to hospital

Pupils at Hill Croft School have been thanked after making a generous donation of ‘goodie bags’ to Antrim Area Hospital.

The packs are being used by parents who are spending Christmas in the hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

Thanking the students, a spokesperson for the school said: “You have overwhelmed us with your generosity and we’ve enjoyed making up the goodie bags. We also managed to make a beautiful hamper for the family room and nurses thanks to the amount of stuff that was sent in.

“Thanks to everyone who sent in items and supported us. The children from nursery classes to the very biggest senior classes have helped with packing and bagging as well as labelling and sorting.”

The packs were delivered by the S5 teacher Leeann and her family during a recent visit to the hospital.

The pupils also sold tree decorations and treats they had made, with the money raised going to class funds and Tinylife.