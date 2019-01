Motorists are being urged to drive with care due to a broken down vehicle on the M2 motorway.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is a broken down heavy goods vehicle on the M2 (northbound) near Bellevue Bridge.

“Inner lane blocked. Pass with care.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that a broken down lorry is obstructing the inside lane on the M2 northbound between Greencastle and Sandyknowes Roundabout.”