Larne premiere of ‘Opening Doors’ featuring over 100 local musicians

More than 100 local musicians will be hitting the high notes as part of a special performance at Larne’s McNeill Theatre this Saturday (March 9).

They are drawn from Whitehead Orchestra, Island Voices Choir and Larne Music Yard.

Young people from Larne Music Yard.

The performance will feature the premiere of a new work, ‘Opening Doors’, by composer Sarah Murphy and librettist Colin Hassard alongside the premiers of new songs written by young people and a soundscape composed by Feargus Murphy.

All of the works are inspired by words and music gathered over the past year by Wall2Wall Music from people across Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

The evening will be full of local flavour with references to Slemish, the Rhinka and the Black Arch.

International Soloist Sarah Richmond, who hails from Carrickfergus, will return home to perform as part of the evening.

Whitehead Community Orchestra.

Stories and words have been woven into a musical tapestry with pieces echoing the feelings these titled piece evoke in locals and visitors alike.

‘The View from Slemish’, ‘The Spinning Yarn’, ‘St. Patrick’ and ‘From Trial to Triumph’ will, according to the organisers, wow crowds and are all pulled together by our creative citizens from Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus.

This art and music project is in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Wall2Wall Music, Queen’s University and Voluntary Arts Ireland; supported by Arts Council Northern Ireland.

Tickets for the event are free but limited, to book call 028 28 262495 or go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/larnearts