Larne Road remains closed after serious crash

The A8 Larne Road remains closed following a serious road traffic collision this morning (Saturday, March 16).

A section of the carriageway has been closed in both directions folowing what sources have described as a ‘very serious’ crash.

Pacemaker Press 16/03/2019 'Police at the scene of a serious crash on the A8 Larne Road near Ballynure.'PSNI said: "The A8 Larne Road carriageway has been closed in both directions at Ballynure following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The A8 Larne Road carriageway has been closed in both directions at Ballynure following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision. All emergency services in attendance. Please seek an alternative route and avoid the area.

“Local diversions are in place. There are no further details at present.”