Larne to host Rangers

Larne FC are to play host to Glasgow Rangers during a glamour friendly next month.

The match will take place at Inver Park on Wednesday, October 17.

It is understood the match has been arranged to mark the official opening of the new flood lights and ground improvements at the stadium.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “I am delighted that the Glasgow Rangers 11 are to play Larne at Inver Park.

“Rangers are one of the most successful football clubs in the world and I’m sure it will be an excellent match and opportunity for both teams.”

Last week, Larne native Gareth McAuley signed for the Ibrox side.

The game will kick off at 7.30pm.