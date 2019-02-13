Learning Disability Pride 2019 launched with support from Basement Jaxx

Learning Disability Pride have released a video to launch their big celebration at Carrickfergus Castle this summer.

The event will include a carnival parade, entertainment and family fun activities with popular breakfast radio DJ and Carrickfergus resident Stephen Clements acting as host.

Elizabeth and Tanya from Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club attending Learning Disability Pride 2017.

The first Learning Disability Pride was held in May 2017 and it brings people together to raise awareness and celebrate learning disability.

Tanya Rankin, who attends Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club, said: “I had a brilliant day at the first Learning Disability Pride and I can’t wait for the next one.

“We had lots of fun making a video showing lots of things that make us proud and to tell people about how they can support us.”

The video features the Basement Jaxx hit ‘Do Your Thing’ and shows the various services offered by the organisations behind Learning Disability Pride and some of the ways it helps make life better for people with a learning disability, including supporting friendships and relationships, employment opportunities, and leisure activities.

Thomas Haighton, from host organisation Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club, said: “Learning Disability Pride is a celebration of people with a learning disability, including their right to express individuality and ability to achieve great things. “We thought this song tied in perfectly with everything Learning Disability Pride stands for and we are delighted that Basement Jaxx kindly allowed us to use their song to call on people with and without a learning disability to ‘Do Your Thing’ and show your support for Learning Disability Pride.”

Learning Disability Pride want people to watch the video and be inspired to share what makes them proud. The request is simple – for individuals or groups of people with a learning disability to upload a photo or video to Facebook showing what they’re proud of, such as a skill, talent, or something else they are involved with. If you do not have a learning disability, you are encouraged to also join in to show your support.

There are over 42,000 people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland and often they go under represented. In May 2017, Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway club, in partnership with Mencap NI, hosted the first ever Learning Disability Pride event which was attended by over 5,000 people.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 22 in Carrickfergus and is open for everyone. It begins with a carnival style parade around the town to the castle car park for live entertainment, stalls and fun activities for the whole family.

Learning Disability Pride is an event for everyone, so whether you have a learning disability or not, you are welcome to come and join the fun. For more information, find Learning Disability Pride on Facebook or Twitter, check out their website or get in touch with Carrickfergus Senior Gateway or Mencap NI.